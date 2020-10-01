Search
Home Business
Business

Wall Street Pummels ROL After Recent Earnings Report

by Daisy Galbraith

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.16. The company’s stock price has collected 3.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/03/20 that These 74 stocks in the S&P 500 hit all-time records on Wednesday

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Rollins Inc. (NYSE :ROL) Right Now?

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 83.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROL is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Rollins Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.33, which is -$6.52 below the current price. ROL currently public float of 159.85M and currently shorts hold a 5.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROL was 994.70K shares.

ROL’s Market Performance

ROL stocks went up by 3.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.72% and a quarterly performance of 26.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Rollins Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.22% for ROL stocks with a simple moving average of 27.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROL

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROL reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $28.50. The rating they have provided for ROL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 06th, 2019.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ROL, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

ROL Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROL rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.99. In addition, Rollins Inc. saw 63.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROL starting from Wilson John F, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $39.76 back on Feb 12. After this action, Wilson John F now owns 517,167 shares of Rollins Inc., valued at $1,033,760 using the latest closing price.

Paul Edward Northen, the Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer of Rollins Inc., purchase 5 shares at $35.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that Paul Edward Northen is holding 5 shares at $175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +15.75 for the present operating margin
  • +46.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rollins Inc. stands at +10.09. The total capital return value is set at 31.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.94. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Rollins Inc. (ROL), the company’s capital structure generated 60.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.68. Total debt to assets is 28.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 126.45M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) went down by -33.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s stock...
Companies

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) went up by 39.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.34. The company’s...
Business

Why Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) went up by 16.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) went down by -33.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) went up by 39.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.34. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Why Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) went up by 16.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went down by -55.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.83. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) went down by -33.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.83. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Energy Transfer LP (ET) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) went down by -3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.86. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade DISH Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) went down by -2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.62. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Fox Corporation (FOX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.84. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Why Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) went up by 16.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About CarMax Inc. (KMX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.31. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR)

Nicola Day - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels ROL After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.16. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) went up by 39.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.34. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) went down by -1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.12. The...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.76. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.56. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links