Wall Street Pummels ROL After Recent Earnings Report

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.16. The company's stock price has collected 3.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rollins Inc. (NYSE :ROL) Right Now?

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 83.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROL is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Rollins Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.33, which is -$6.52 below the current price. ROL currently public float of 159.85M and currently shorts hold a 5.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROL was 994.70K shares.

ROL’s Market Performance

ROL stocks went up by 3.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.72% and a quarterly performance of 26.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Rollins Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.22% for ROL stocks with a simple moving average of 27.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROL

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROL reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $28.50. The rating they have provided for ROL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 06th, 2019.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ROL, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

ROL Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROL rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.99. In addition, Rollins Inc. saw 63.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROL starting from Wilson John F, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $39.76 back on Feb 12. After this action, Wilson John F now owns 517,167 shares of Rollins Inc., valued at $1,033,760 using the latest closing price.

Paul Edward Northen, the Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer of Rollins Inc., purchase 5 shares at $35.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that Paul Edward Northen is holding 5 shares at $175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+46.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rollins Inc. stands at +10.09. The total capital return value is set at 31.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.94. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Rollins Inc. (ROL), the company’s capital structure generated 60.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.68. Total debt to assets is 28.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 126.45M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.