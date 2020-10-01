Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels EQC After Recent Earnings Report

by Nicola Day

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) went up by 0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.97. The company’s stock price has collected 2.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Equity Commonwealth Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE :EQC) Right Now?

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQC is at 0.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Equity Commonwealth declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.50, which is $9.87 above the current price. EQC currently public float of 119.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQC was 828.25K shares.

EQC’s Market Performance

EQC stocks went up by 2.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.90% and a quarterly performance of -7.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.95% for Equity Commonwealth. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.71% for EQC stocks with a simple moving average of -5.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQC reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for EQC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 01st, 2018.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EQC, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

EQC Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC fell by -9.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.16. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw -8.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQC starting from SPECTOR GERALD A, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $28.84 back on Mar 23. After this action, SPECTOR GERALD A now owns 100,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth, valued at $2,884,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.66 for the present operating margin
  • +41.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Commonwealth stands at +385.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.65. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Equity Commonwealth (EQC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.79. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 19.68M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.59. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Related Articles

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.58. The company’s stock...
Business

Here’s How Your Trade HASI Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.78....
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for H&R Block Inc. (HRB)

Nicola Day - 0
H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.58. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Here’s How Your Trade HASI Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.78....
View Post
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for H&R Block Inc. (HRB)

Nicola Day - 0
H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

KBR Inc. (KBR) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.92. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels EQC After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) went up by 0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for frontdoor inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

EQT Corporation (EQT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s How Your Trade HASI Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.78....
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) went down by -1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.07. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.43. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

KBR Inc. (KBR) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.92. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.47. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) went up by 2.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.86. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links