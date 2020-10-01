Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $193.61. The company’s stock price has collected 4.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Verisk and Duck Creek Announce the Addition of Verisk’s BuildFax Solutions to the Duck Creek Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ :VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRSK is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $195.20, which is $9.89 above the current price. VRSK currently public float of 160.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRSK was 698.13K shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK stocks went up by 4.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.73% and a quarterly performance of 7.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Verisk Analytics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.14% for VRSK stocks with a simple moving average of 12.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $144 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSK reach a price target of $176, previously predicting the price at $162. The rating they have provided for VRSK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2020.

VRSK Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.10. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw 24.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Anquillare Mark V, who sale 27,433 shares at the price of $183.63 back on Sep 18. After this action, Anquillare Mark V now owns 61,502 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $5,037,638 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Kenneth E, the EVP, Gen Counsel and Corp Sec of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 64,408 shares at $192.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Thompson Kenneth E is holding 43,732 shares at $12,421,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.88 for the present operating margin

+50.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +17.26. The total capital return value is set at 15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.74. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 150.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.06. Total debt to assets is 48.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 346.60M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.