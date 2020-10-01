Search
The Chart for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Ethane Eddington

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.54. The company’s stock price has collected -1.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 11 hours ago that Here are the biggest winners in a solid third quarter for U.S. stocks

Is It Worth Investing in EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE :EOG) Right Now?

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EOG is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for EOG Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.24, which is $28.38 above the current price. EOG currently public float of 579.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EOG was 4.27M shares.

EOG’s Market Performance

EOG stocks went down by -1.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.73% and a quarterly performance of -27.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for EOG Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.79% for EOG stocks with a simple moving average of -34.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOG reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for EOG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

EOG Trading at -18.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -20.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.38. In addition, EOG Resources Inc. saw -57.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from CRISP CHARLES R, who sale 420 shares at the price of $86.49 back on Jan 10. After this action, CRISP CHARLES R now owns 48,742 shares of EOG Resources Inc., valued at $36,328 using the latest closing price.

TEXTOR DONALD F, the Director of EOG Resources Inc., sale 416 shares at $86.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that TEXTOR DONALD F is holding 129,968 shares at $35,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +21.09 for the present operating margin
  • +28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources Inc. stands at +16.02. The total capital return value is set at 13.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.77. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 27.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.64. Total debt to assets is 16.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 38.76M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

