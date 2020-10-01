Search
Home Business
Business

The Chart for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Denise Gardner

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) went up by 2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s stock price has collected 5.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Citizens Financial Group Announces Final Results of its Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Subordinated Notes and Related Tender Offers

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :CFG) Right Now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFG is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.03, which is $4.88 above the current price. CFG currently public float of 424.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFG was 5.33M shares.

CFG’s Market Performance

CFG stocks went up by 5.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.28% and a quarterly performance of 4.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.19% for Citizens Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.56% for CFG stocks with a simple moving average of -8.67% for the last 200 days.

CFG Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG rose by +5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.17. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc. saw -37.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from HANKOWSKY WILLIAM P, who purchase 165 shares at the price of $21.25 back on May 07. After this action, HANKOWSKY WILLIAM P now owns 51,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc., valued at $3,506 using the latest closing price.

KOCH CHARLES JOHN, the Director of Citizens Financial Group Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $19.76 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that KOCH CHARLES JOHN is holding 93,924 shares at $98,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +28.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at +22.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.15. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 68.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.81. Total debt to assets is 9.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Previous articleHere’s Our Rant About Halliburton Company (HAL)
Next articleDaVita Inc. (DVA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Related Articles

Business

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s stock...
Trending

Why Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 14.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...

Latest Posts

Business

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Why Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 14.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
View Post
Companies

Buy or Sell Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.35. The...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Textron Inc. (TXT)

Nicola Day - 0
Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.53. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels LB After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) went up by 4.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ON Semiconductor Corporation?

Denise Gardner - 0
ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.92. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.35. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade EQH Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.31. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.46. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Buy or Sell Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade News Corporation (NWSA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links