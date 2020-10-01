Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Just Got Our Attention

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) went up by 4.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.37. The company’s stock price has collected 12.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/25/20 that Tenet to Report its Third Quarter Results on October 20

Is It Worth Investing in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE :THC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for THC is at 2.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.18, which is $5.67 above the current price. THC currently public float of 103.52M and currently shorts hold a 7.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THC was 1.53M shares.

THC’s Market Performance

THC stocks went up by 12.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.02% and a quarterly performance of 32.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for Tenet Healthcare Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.18% for THC stocks with a simple moving average of -3.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THC reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for THC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 11th, 2020.

THC Trading at -9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -13.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC rose by +12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.79. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corporation saw -35.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from Fitzgerald Meghan, who purchase 6,153 shares at the price of $13.02 back on Mar 17. After this action, Fitzgerald Meghan now owns 24,882 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, valued at $80,112 using the latest closing price.

Sutaria Saumya, the President & COO of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $17.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Sutaria Saumya is holding 49,413 shares at $345,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+9.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stands at -1.32. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.64. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 190.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.