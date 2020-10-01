Search
Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Melissa Arnold

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) went down by -33.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s stock price has collected 2.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial Supporting the Potential for Important Clinical Improvement in Patients with Chronic Refractory Gout

Is It Worth Investing in Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SELB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SELB is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Selecta Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.08. SELB currently public float of 87.30M and currently shorts hold a 9.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SELB was 1.24M shares.

SELB’s Market Performance

SELB stocks went up by 2.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.62% and a quarterly performance of -12.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for Selecta Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.19% for SELB stocks with a simple moving average of -43.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SELB

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SELB reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for SELB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 01st, 2020.

SELB Trading at -34.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SELB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -27.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SELB fell by -26.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Selecta Biosciences Inc. saw 4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SELB starting from Brunn Carsten, who sale 3,364 shares at the price of $2.39 back on Sep 02. After this action, Brunn Carsten now owns 93,735 shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc., valued at $8,035 using the latest closing price.

Brunn Carsten, the President and CEO of Selecta Biosciences Inc., sale 3,253 shares at $3.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Brunn Carsten is holding 86,162 shares at $12,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SELB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -785.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Selecta Biosciences Inc. stands at -828.97. The total capital return value is set at -240.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3,716.01.

Based on Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB), the company’s capital structure generated 229.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Quick Links