Search
Home Trending
Trending

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Denise Gardner

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.84. The company’s stock price has collected 2.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Protiviti Named One of the Best Companies for Working Mothers and for Working Dads

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE :RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RHI is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Robert Half International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.64, which is -$2.77 below the current price. RHI currently public float of 111.13M and currently shorts hold a 7.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RHI was 840.27K shares.

RHI’s Market Performance

RHI stocks went up by 2.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.49% and a quarterly performance of 2.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Robert Half International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.16% for RHI stocks with a simple moving average of 1.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $51 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2020.

RHI Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.83. In addition, Robert Half International Inc. saw -16.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from Morial Marc, who sale 3,575 shares at the price of $55.93 back on Aug 14. After this action, Morial Marc now owns 24,622 shares of Robert Half International Inc., valued at $199,950 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.21 for the present operating margin
  • +40.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half International Inc. stands at +7.48. The total capital return value is set at 50.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.72. Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 23.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.32. Total debt to assets is 11.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 73.85M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.47 and the total asset turnover is 2.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Previous articleIs LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) a Keeper?
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Lincoln National Corporation?

Related Articles

Companies

Why Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s stock...
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Nicola Day - 0
Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.68. The...
Trending

Buy or Sell Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.29. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Companies

Why Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Nicola Day - 0
Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.68. The...
View Post
Trending

Buy or Sell Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.29. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.18. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

The Chart for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.26. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.18. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade AZEK Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.16. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

Nicola Day - 0
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) went down by -0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.48. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.60. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

A Lesson to Learn: Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Nicola Day - 0
Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.68. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Thor Industries Inc. (THO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Invitae Corporation (NVTA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) went down by -2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.17. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels RP After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.79. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Lincoln National Corporation?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.95. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Why Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.26. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Denise Gardner - 0
Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.22. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) went up by 5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.20. The...
Read more
Companies

Can OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.43. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links