Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX:OCX) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.51. The company’s stock price has collected 12.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Oncocyte Agrees to Enter Licensing and Collaboration Agreement with Chronix Biomedical

Is It Worth Investing in OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX :OCX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCX is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for OncoCyte Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.10. OCX currently public float of 56.86M and currently shorts hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCX was 964.24K shares.

OCX’s Market Performance

OCX stocks went up by 12.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.20% and a quarterly performance of -17.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.02% for OncoCyte Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.62% for OCX stocks with a simple moving average of -35.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OCX by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for OCX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $6 based on the research report published on July 30th of the current year 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Neutral” to OCX, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

OCX Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +10.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCX rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3730. In addition, OncoCyte Corporation saw -38.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCX starting from ANDREWS RONALD ASBURY, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Aug 03. After this action, ANDREWS RONALD ASBURY now owns 102,698 shares of OncoCyte Corporation, valued at $53,880 using the latest closing price.

Levine Mitchell S, the Chief Financial Officer of OncoCyte Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Levine Mitchell S is holding 36,579 shares at $13,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCX

The total capital return value is set at -106.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.91. Equity return is now at value -88.00, with -61.40 for asset returns.

Based on OncoCyte Corporation (OCX), the company’s capital structure generated 19.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.14. Total debt to assets is 14.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.