Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) went down by -3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $230.99. The company’s stock price has collected -4.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that L3Harris Technologies to Announce Third Quarter Results on Friday, October 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE :LHX) Right Now?

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LHX is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for L3Harris Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $236.45, which is $65.58 above the current price. LHX currently public float of 215.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LHX was 1.36M shares.

LHX’s Market Performance

LHX stocks went down by -4.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.03% and a quarterly performance of -0.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for L3Harris Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.65% for LHX stocks with a simple moving average of -10.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $248 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LHX reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $260. The rating they have provided for LHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to LHX, setting the target price at $219 in the report published on May 21st of the current year.

LHX Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.62. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc. saw -14.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from CORCORAN THOMAS A, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $206.17 back on Jun 10. After this action, CORCORAN THOMAS A now owns 20,167 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc., valued at $309,255 using the latest closing price.

Kramer Lewis, the Director of L3Harris Technologies Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $195.00 during a trade that took place back on May 29, which means that Kramer Lewis is holding 13,278 shares at $1,170,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.20 for the present operating margin

+28.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc. stands at +8.88. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.95. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX), the company’s capital structure generated 34.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.83. Total debt to assets is 20.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 653.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.20. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.