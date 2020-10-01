Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock price has collected 2.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Henry Schein Named to Fortune(R) Magazine’s ‘Change the World’ List

Is It Worth Investing in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ :HSIC) Right Now?

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSIC is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Henry Schein Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.54, which is $14.01 above the current price. HSIC currently public float of 140.76M and currently shorts hold a 6.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSIC was 1.29M shares.

HSIC’s Market Performance

HSIC stocks went up by 2.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.53% and a quarterly performance of -0.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Henry Schein Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.73% for HSIC stocks with a simple moving average of -4.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSIC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSIC reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for HSIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 07th, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to HSIC, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on April 02nd of the current year.

HSIC Trading at -9.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSIC rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.03. In addition, Henry Schein Inc. saw -11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSIC starting from Ettinger Michael S, who sale 7,630 shares at the price of $66.71 back on Aug 07. After this action, Ettinger Michael S now owns 86,978 shares of Henry Schein Inc., valued at $508,997 using the latest closing price.

BENJAMIN GERALD A, the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of Henry Schein Inc., sale 14,430 shares at $68.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that BENJAMIN GERALD A is holding 114,089 shares at $982,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+30.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Henry Schein Inc. stands at +5.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.24. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC), the company’s capital structure generated 33.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.98. Total debt to assets is 13.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.00.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 55.61M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.