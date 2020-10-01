Radian Group Inc. (RDN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.32. The company’s stock price has collected 3.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that U.S. Home Prices Rise During First Six Months of Pandemic, Radian Home Price Index Reveals

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE :RDN) Right Now?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDN is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Radian Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.91, which is $7.3 above the current price. RDN currently public float of 190.60M and currently shorts hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDN was 1.93M shares.

RDN’s Market Performance

RDN stocks went up by 3.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.38% and a quarterly performance of -2.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Radian Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.89% for RDN stocks with a simple moving average of -17.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $21 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDN reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for RDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to RDN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

RDN Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.15. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw -41.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Mumford Lisa, who purchase 2,600 shares at the price of $15.45 back on May 29. After this action, Mumford Lisa now owns 2,695 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $40,170 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Edward J, the Sr. EVP, General Counsel of Radian Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $23.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that Hoffman Edward J is holding 51,648 shares at $238,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +44.03. The total capital return value is set at 19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.16. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.08. Total debt to assets is 16.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.