Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $385.01. The company’s stock price has collected -3.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/22/20 that Here are 35 stocks in the market’s two hottest sectors that Wall Street loves

Is It Worth Investing in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE :NOC) Right Now?

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOC is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $394.95, which is $77.69 above the current price. NOC currently public float of 165.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOC was 768.34K shares.

NOC’s Market Performance

NOC stocks went down by -3.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.92% and a quarterly performance of 2.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for Northrop Grumman Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.00% for NOC stocks with a simple moving average of -5.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NOC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $470 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOC reach a price target of $366. The rating they have provided for NOC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on May 21st, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to NOC, setting the target price at $398 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

NOC Trading at -5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $334.38. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corporation saw -8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Perry David T, who sale 5,091 shares at the price of $326.83 back on Aug 07. After this action, Perry David T now owns 9,508 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation, valued at $1,663,892 using the latest closing price.

Caylor Mark A, the CVP & Pres, Mission Systems of Northrop Grumman Corporation, sale 3,340 shares at $324.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Caylor Mark A is holding 14,415 shares at $1,084,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.73 for the present operating margin

+21.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at +6.64. The total capital return value is set at 16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.00. Equity return is now at value 25.70, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), the company’s capital structure generated 176.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.77. Total debt to assets is 37.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.30B with total debt to EBITDA at 2.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.