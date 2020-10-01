Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for NeoGenomics Inc.?

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.03. The company’s stock price has collected 6.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that NeoGenomics To Virtually Participate In Fireside Chat At The 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ :NEO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEO is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for NeoGenomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.06, which is $5.17 above the current price. NEO currently public float of 105.25M and currently shorts hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEO was 741.45K shares.

NEO’s Market Performance

NEO stocks went up by 6.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.29% and a quarterly performance of 10.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for NeoGenomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.29% for NEO stocks with a simple moving average of 17.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $46 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEO reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for NEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 28th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to NEO, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on July 29th of the current year.

NEO Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.96. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 26.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEO starting from JONES STEVEN C, who sale 141,049 shares at the price of $36.95 back on Sep 29. After this action, JONES STEVEN C now owns 1,200,000 shares of NeoGenomics Inc., valued at $5,211,761 using the latest closing price.

JONES STEVEN C, the Director of NeoGenomics Inc., sale 81,000 shares at $36.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that JONES STEVEN C is holding 97,932 shares at $2,960,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.96 for the present operating margin

+43.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoGenomics Inc. stands at +1.96. The total capital return value is set at 3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.75. Total debt to assets is 18.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.60.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -8.28M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.