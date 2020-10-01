Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Lincoln National Corporation?

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/26/20 that These cheap stocks could see huge gains during a vaccine-driven economic rebound

Is It Worth Investing in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE :LNC) Right Now?

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNC is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Lincoln National Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.64, which is $13.31 above the current price. LNC currently public float of 181.88M and currently shorts hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNC was 1.91M shares.

LNC’s Market Performance

LNC stocks went up by 2.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.09% and a quarterly performance of -9.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.64% for Lincoln National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.03% for LNC stocks with a simple moving average of -22.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNC

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNC reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for LNC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 17th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to LNC, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

LNC Trading at -12.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.46. In addition, Lincoln National Corporation saw -46.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from LACHMAN M LEANNE, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $35.96 back on May 19. After this action, LACHMAN M LEANNE now owns 3,000 shares of Lincoln National Corporation, valued at $107,880 using the latest closing price.

Buckingham Lisa, the EVP, Ch Pple Place Brand Off of Lincoln National Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Buckingham Lisa is holding 76,333 shares at $53,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lincoln National Corporation stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 6.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), the company’s capital structure generated 33.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.13. Total debt to assets is 2.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36.