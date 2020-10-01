Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for frontdoor inc.?

frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.58. The company’s stock price has collected -4.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/20 that Streem Launches Software Development Kits to Enable Customer Engagement with Powerful Enterprise AR Solutions

Is It Worth Investing in frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ :FTDR) Right Now?

frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for frontdoor inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.50, which is $10.23 above the current price. FTDR currently public float of 85.29M and currently shorts hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTDR was 588.11K shares.

FTDR’s Market Performance

FTDR stocks went down by -4.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.70% and a quarterly performance of -11.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for frontdoor inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.90% for FTDR stocks with a simple moving average of -8.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTDR

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTDR reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for FTDR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 19th, 2020.

FTDR Trading at -8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTDR fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.51. In addition, frontdoor inc. saw -17.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTDR starting from Cella Peter L., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $34.78 back on Mar 12. After this action, Cella Peter L. now owns 20,000 shares of frontdoor inc., valued at $173,888 using the latest closing price.

Cella Peter L., the Director of frontdoor inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $45.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Cella Peter L. is holding 15,000 shares at $361,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.49 for the present operating margin

+47.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for frontdoor inc. stands at +11.21. The total capital return value is set at 36.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.15. Equity return is now at value -80.50, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 92.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 118.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.