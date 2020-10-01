Search
Is Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) a Keeper?

by Melissa Arnold

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) went down by -1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.07. The company’s stock price has collected -2.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Marathon Oil Announces Pricing Of Tender Offer For Up To $500,000,000 Of Its 2.800% Senior Notes Due 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE :MRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRO is at 3.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.17. MRO currently public float of 787.19M and currently shorts hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRO was 25.10M shares.

MRO’s Market Performance

MRO stocks went down by -2.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.54% and a quarterly performance of -31.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for Marathon Oil Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.28% for MRO stocks with a simple moving average of -42.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for MRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

MRO Trading at -21.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -23.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.50. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw -69.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from WAGNER PATRICK, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $3.31 back on Mar 31. After this action, WAGNER PATRICK now owns 223,314 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $49,658 using the latest closing price.

TILLMAN LEE M, the Chairman, President and CEO of Marathon Oil Corporation, purchase 28,600 shares at $3.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that TILLMAN LEE M is holding 1,137,230 shares at $103,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.53 for the present operating margin
  • +23.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at +9.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.71. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.96. Total debt to assets is 28.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.40.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 130.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Quick Links