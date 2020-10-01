Is LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) a Keeper?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.60. The company’s stock price has collected 2.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that LPL Financial Welcomes Hendrix Group Financial Services

Is It Worth Investing in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LPLA) Right Now?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPLA is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.50, which is $19.18 above the current price. LPLA currently public float of 78.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPLA was 540.98K shares.

LPLA’s Market Performance

LPLA stocks went up by 2.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.68% and a quarterly performance of -0.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.10% for LPLA stocks with a simple moving average of 0.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $100 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPLA reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for LPLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LPLA, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

LPLA Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.82. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. saw -16.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Arnold Dan H., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $85.44 back on Sep 04. After this action, Arnold Dan H. now owns 212,159 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $85,440 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Dan H., the President & CEO of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., sale 956 shares at $85.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03, which means that Arnold Dan H. is holding 212,159 shares at $81,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+35.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +9.95. The total capital return value is set at 20.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.94. Equity return is now at value 49.60, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA), the company’s capital structure generated 258.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.13. Total debt to assets is 43.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 250.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.80.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.23B with total debt to EBITDA at 2.42. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.96.