Is Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) a Keeper?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.16. The company’s stock price has collected 1.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Depend(R) brand partners with Mark Teixeira to announce Stand Strong for Men’s Health(TM) campaign benefitting the Prostate Cancer Foundation

Is It Worth Investing in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE :KMB) Right Now?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMB is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $159.58, which is $11.76 above the current price. KMB currently public float of 339.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMB was 1.43M shares.

KMB’s Market Performance

KMB stocks went up by 1.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.40% and a quarterly performance of 4.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for Kimberly-Clark Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.64% for KMB stocks with a simple moving average of 4.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $149 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMB reach a price target of $124, previously predicting the price at $123. The rating they have provided for KMB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to KMB, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

KMB Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.27. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw 7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Powell Aaron, who sale 8,663 shares at the price of $151.38 back on Jul 30. After this action, Powell Aaron now owns 2,491 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $1,311,412 using the latest closing price.

Underhill Kimberly K, the President, KCNA of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, sale 11,715 shares at $148.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Underhill Kimberly K is holding 33,058 shares at $1,733,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.86 for the present operating margin

+34.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 41.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.22B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.