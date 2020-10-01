Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK)

by Ethane Eddington

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that These Stocks Have Rallied More Than 400% This Year

Is It Worth Investing in Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ :OSTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSTK is at 4.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Overstock.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.00, which is $27.35 above the current price. OSTK currently public float of 36.10M and currently shorts hold a 15.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSTK was 6.95M shares.

OSTK’s Market Performance

OSTK stocks went up by 1.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.97% and a quarterly performance of 141.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 655.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.79% for Overstock.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.48% for OSTK stocks with a simple moving average of 131.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSTK stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for OSTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OSTK in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $92 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSTK reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for OSTK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 16th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to OSTK, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

OSTK Trading at -12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -17.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTK rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +917.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.95. In addition, Overstock.com Inc. saw 930.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTK starting from Lee Carter Paul, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Sep 28. After this action, Lee Carter Paul now owns 17,187 shares of Overstock.com Inc., valued at $750,000 using the latest closing price.

Mathews Krista Jean, the Chief Customer Officer of Overstock.com Inc., sale 860 shares at $124.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Mathews Krista Jean is holding 882 shares at $107,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -8.57 for the present operating margin
  • +18.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overstock.com Inc. stands at -8.23. The total capital return value is set at -59.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.54. Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 24.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.66. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.77 and the total asset turnover is 3.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

