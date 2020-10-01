Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Fox Corporation (FOX)

by Denise Gardner

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.84. The company’s stock price has collected 7.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/20 that FOX News Media Earns Designation as a 2020 Great Place to Work-Certified(TM) Company

Is It Worth Investing in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ :FOX) Right Now?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Fox Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.31. FOX currently public float of 462.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOX was 1.29M shares.

FOX’s Market Performance

FOX stocks went up by 7.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.61% and a quarterly performance of 3.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Fox Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.74% for FOX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.29% for the last 200 days.

FOX Trading at 4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOX rose by +7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.79. In addition, Fox Corporation saw -23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOX starting from DINH VIET D, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $28.71 back on Sep 14. After this action, DINH VIET D now owns 7,510 shares of Fox Corporation, valued at $2,009,700 using the latest closing price.

NALLEN JOHN, the Chief Operating Officer of Fox Corporation, sale 100,000 shares at $25.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that NALLEN JOHN is holding 127,797 shares at $2,549,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +21.07 for the present operating margin
  • +35.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fox Corporation stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 14.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.68.

Based on Fox Corporation (FOX), the company’s capital structure generated 84.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.77. Total debt to assets is 39.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 737.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.

Quick Links