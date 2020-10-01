Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $210.65. The company’s stock price has collected 1.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/04/20 that Coca-Cola launching Topo Chico Hard Seltzer as brands from Sam Adams parent and Molson Coors soar

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE :STZ) Right Now?

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 720.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STZ is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $205.58, which is $15.75 above the current price. STZ currently public float of 152.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STZ was 1.10M shares.

STZ’s Market Performance

STZ stocks went up by 1.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.73% and a quarterly performance of 1.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Constellation Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.45% for STZ stocks with a simple moving average of 7.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for STZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STZ in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $230 based on the research report published on July 09th of the current year 2020.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STZ reach a price target of $147, previously predicting the price at $216. The rating they have provided for STZ stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on May 08th, 2020.

STZ Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.84. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc. saw -0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from SANDS RICHARD, who sale 61,367 shares at the price of $179.00 back on Jul 24. After this action, SANDS RICHARD now owns 149,876 shares of Constellation Brands Inc., valued at $10,984,699 using the latest closing price.

SANDS ROBERT, the Chairman of the Board of Constellation Brands Inc., sale 14,244 shares at $179.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that SANDS ROBERT is holding 554,535 shares at $2,549,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.19 for the present operating margin

+51.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Brands Inc. stands at -0.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.05. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), the company’s capital structure generated 105.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.23. Total debt to assets is 46.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 847.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.