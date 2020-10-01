Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Textron Inc. (TXT)

by Nicola Day

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.53. The company’s stock price has collected 3.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Textron to Release Third Quarter Results on October 29, 2020

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Textron Inc. (NYSE :TXT) Right Now?

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXT is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Textron Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.29, which is -$2.27 below the current price. TXT currently public float of 227.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXT was 1.26M shares.

TXT’s Market Performance

TXT stocks went up by 3.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.47% and a quarterly performance of 13.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Textron Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.57% for TXT stocks with a simple moving average of 0.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TXT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TXT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $45 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2020.

Alembic Global Advisors, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXT reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for TXT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 17th, 2020.

TXT Trading at -3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.65. In addition, Textron Inc. saw -19.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from DONNELLY SCOTT C, who sale 227,766 shares at the price of $40.29 back on Sep 02. After this action, DONNELLY SCOTT C now owns 640,185 shares of Textron Inc., valued at $9,176,692 using the latest closing price.

Connor Frank T, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Textron Inc., sale 69,566 shares at $40.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Connor Frank T is holding 138,356 shares at $2,802,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +7.73 for the present operating margin
  • +20.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc. stands at +5.98. The total capital return value is set at 11.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.29. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Textron Inc. (TXT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.57. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.50.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 135.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Previous articleHere is How Warren Buffer Would Trade News Corporation (NWSA)
Next articleThe Chart for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Related Articles

Trending

Why Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 14.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
Companies

Buy or Sell Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Why Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 14.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
View Post
Companies

Buy or Sell Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.35. The...
View Post
Trending

The Chart for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.60. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Textron Inc. (TXT)

Nicola Day - 0
Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.53. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels LB After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) went up by 4.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ON Semiconductor Corporation?

Denise Gardner - 0
ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.92. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.35. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade EQH Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.31. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.46. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.28. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Buy or Sell Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade News Corporation (NWSA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links