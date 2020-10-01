Search
Business

Here’s How Your Trade BEAM Aggressively Right Now

by Denise Gardner

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) went down by -7.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s stock price has collected -5.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Beam Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BEAM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Beam Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.75. BEAM currently public float of 44.62M and currently shorts hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEAM was 551.93K shares.

BEAM’s Market Performance

BEAM stocks went down by -5.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.95% and a quarterly performance of -13.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for Beam Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.26% for BEAM stocks with a simple moving average of -0.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEAM reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for BEAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BEAM, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

BEAM Trading at -6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM fell by -12.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.10. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc. saw 31.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -417522.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stands at -435144.44. The total capital return value is set at -56.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.12. Equity return is now at value -401.00, with -50.30 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

