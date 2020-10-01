Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s stock price has collected 3.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $400 Million 3.375% Notes Due 2024

Is It Worth Investing in Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ :GBDC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Golub Capital BDC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.13, which is -$0.18 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of GBDC was 486.51K shares.

GBDC’s Market Performance

GBDC stocks went up by 3.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.46% and a quarterly performance of 11.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Golub Capital BDC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.02% for GBDC stocks with a simple moving average of -2.81% for the last 200 days.

GBDC Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBDC rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.11. In addition, Golub Capital BDC Inc. saw -26.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBDC starting from Golub Lawrence E, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $13.22 back on Sep 28. After this action, Golub Lawrence E now owns 1,824,890 shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc., valued at $66,096 using the latest closing price.

Golub David, the Chief Executive Officer of Golub Capital BDC Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $13.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Golub David is holding 1,824,890 shares at $66,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.50 for the present operating margin

+76.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golub Capital BDC Inc. stands at -10.99. The total capital return value is set at -0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.63.

Based on Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 95.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.81. Total debt to assets is 48.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -75.08M with total debt to EBITDA at 83.20. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.