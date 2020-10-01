Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.18. The company’s stock price has collected 4.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/04/20 that Mid-Cap Dividends Look Alluring, but Beware of ‘Value Traps’

Is It Worth Investing in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE :FLO) Right Now?

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLO is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Flowers Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.33. FLO currently public float of 194.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLO was 803.16K shares.

FLO’s Market Performance

FLO stocks went up by 4.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.53% and a quarterly performance of 9.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for Flowers Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.75% for FLO stocks with a simple moving average of 7.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLO

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to FLO, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

FLO Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLO rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.69. In addition, Flowers Foods Inc. saw 11.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLO starting from SINGER DAVID V, who sale 9,537 shares at the price of $24.29 back on Mar 18. After this action, SINGER DAVID V now owns 0 shares of Flowers Foods Inc., valued at $231,654 using the latest closing price.

SINGER DAVID V, the Director of Flowers Foods Inc., sale 68,962 shares at $24.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that SINGER DAVID V is holding 17,983 shares at $1,659,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+44.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowers Foods Inc. stands at +3.99. The total capital return value is set at 11.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.97. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), the company’s capital structure generated 101.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.42. Total debt to assets is 38.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 129.15M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.