Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Nicola Day

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.83. The company’s stock price has collected 2.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that Extra Space Storage Inc. to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Global Real Estate Conference

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE :EXR) Right Now?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXR is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Extra Space Storage Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.91, which is -$1.74 below the current price. EXR currently public float of 125.86M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXR was 810.94K shares.

EXR’s Market Performance

EXR stocks went up by 2.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.41% and a quarterly performance of 10.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for Extra Space Storage Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.46% for EXR stocks with a simple moving average of 6.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $112 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to EXR, setting the target price at $111 in the report published on June 26th of the current year.

EXR Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.58. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw 1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Margolis Joseph D, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $106.74 back on Sep 23. After this action, Margolis Joseph D now owns 117,800 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $266,842 using the latest closing price.

Stubbs P Scott, the Executive VP and CFO of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 11,505 shares at $111.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Stubbs P Scott is holding 144,788 shares at $1,281,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +33.50 for the present operating margin
  • +55.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +31.75. The total capital return value is set at 5.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.87. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), the company’s capital structure generated 209.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.71. Total debt to assets is 62.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 211.89M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.83. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27.

Previous articleWhy Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Is in Such Horrid Condition
Next articleA Lesson to Learn: Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)

Related Articles

Trending

Why Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 14.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
Companies

Buy or Sell Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Why Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 14.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
View Post
Companies

Buy or Sell Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.35. The...
View Post
Trending

The Chart for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.60. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Textron Inc. (TXT)

Nicola Day - 0
Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.53. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels LB After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) went up by 4.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ON Semiconductor Corporation?

Denise Gardner - 0
ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.92. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.35. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade EQH Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.31. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.46. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.28. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Buy or Sell Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade News Corporation (NWSA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links