Datadog Inc. (DDOG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 12.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.99. The company's stock price has collected 12.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10216.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Datadog Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.93, which is -$7.37 below the current price. DDOG currently public float of 184.78M and currently shorts hold a 8.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.29M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went up by 12.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.27% and a quarterly performance of 14.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 215.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.47% for Datadog Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.60% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of 65.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $92 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 16th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to DDOG, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on August 07th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at 18.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +19.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +12.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.96. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 170.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Callahan Michael James, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $88.99 back on Sep 24. After this action, Callahan Michael James now owns 70,459 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $889,862 using the latest closing price.

OBSTLER DAVID M, the Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $92.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that OBSTLER DAVID M is holding 417,585 shares at $3,248,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.55 for the present operating margin

+75.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -4.61. The total capital return value is set at -4.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.73. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 7.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.17. Total debt to assets is 5.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.76M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.