Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy DXC Technology Company (DXC)?

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.37. The company's stock price has collected 9.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DXC is at 2.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for DXC Technology Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.54, which is $5.69 above the current price. DXC currently public float of 252.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DXC was 3.24M shares.

DXC’s Market Performance

DXC stocks went up by 9.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.66% and a quarterly performance of 10.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for DXC Technology Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.58% for DXC stocks with a simple moving average of -15.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DXC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DXC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on May 29th of the current year 2020.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXC reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DXC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to DXC, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

DXC Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -10.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXC rose by +9.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.80. In addition, DXC Technology Company saw -52.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.12 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for DXC Technology Company stands at -27.43. The total capital return value is set at 5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.21. Equity return is now at value -86.00, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Based on DXC Technology Company (DXC), the company’s capital structure generated 240.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.60. Total debt to assets is 44.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.80.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 448.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.