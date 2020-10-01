Can Air Lease Corporation (AL) Remain Competitive?

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.96. The company’s stock price has collected 4.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A350-1000 Aircraft to Virgin Atlantic

Is It Worth Investing in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE :AL) Right Now?

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AL is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Air Lease Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.63, which is $10.15 above the current price. AL currently public float of 106.60M and currently shorts hold a 6.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AL was 880.43K shares.

AL’s Market Performance

AL stocks went up by 4.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.34% and a quarterly performance of 3.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.99% for Air Lease Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.37% for AL stocks with a simple moving average of -9.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $51 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AL reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for AL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 09th, 2019.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AL, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

AL Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AL rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.66. In addition, Air Lease Corporation saw -38.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AL starting from UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F, who sale 56,000 shares at the price of $32.56 back on Jun 03. After this action, UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F now owns 1,312,782 shares of Air Lease Corporation, valued at $1,823,158 using the latest closing price.

Chen Jie, the EVP & Managing Director, Asia of Air Lease Corporation, sale 40,000 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Chen Jie is holding 251,349 shares at $1,160,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Air Lease Corporation stands at +29.11. The total capital return value is set at 6.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Air Lease Corporation (AL), the company’s capital structure generated 241.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.71. Total debt to assets is 62.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.40.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 490.88M with total debt to EBITDA at 7.25. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.