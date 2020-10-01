Search
Home Trending
Trending

Buy or Sell Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Ethane Eddington

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) went down by -0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $134.42. The company’s stock price has collected -0.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 18 hours ago that Louis Vuitton owner blasts Tiffany’s prospects as ‘dismal.’ But it may still want to buy the jeweler — at a cut price

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE :TIF) Right Now?

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TIF is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Tiffany & Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.91, which is $13.61 above the current price. TIF currently public float of 119.06M and currently shorts hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIF was 1.51M shares.

TIF’s Market Performance

TIF stocks went down by -0.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.43% and a quarterly performance of -5.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.55% for Tiffany & Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.03% for TIF stocks with a simple moving average of -8.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIF

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TIF reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for TIF stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 08th, 2019.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to TIF, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

TIF Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIF fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.68. In addition, Tiffany & Co. saw -13.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TIF starting from Koback-Pursel Gretchen, who sale 10,310 shares at the price of $133.68 back on Dec 30. After this action, Koback-Pursel Gretchen now owns 6,749 shares of Tiffany & Co., valued at $1,378,201 using the latest closing price.

Davey Andrea, the Senior Vice President of Tiffany & Co., sale 8,841 shares at $133.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Davey Andrea is holding 7,042 shares at $1,181,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TIF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +16.52 for the present operating margin
  • +62.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tiffany & Co. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 15.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.74. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Tiffany & Co. (TIF), the company’s capital structure generated 67.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.30. Total debt to assets is 33.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.00.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 134.20M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.

Previous articleEnergy Transfer LP (ET) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals
Next articleA Lesson to Learn: Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Related Articles

Trending

Why Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 14.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
Companies

Buy or Sell Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Why Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 14.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
View Post
Companies

Buy or Sell Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.35. The...
View Post
Trending

The Chart for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.60. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.12. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Textron Inc. (TXT)

Nicola Day - 0
Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.53. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels LB After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) went up by 4.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ON Semiconductor Corporation?

Denise Gardner - 0
ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.92. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.35. The...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade EQH Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.31. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.46. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.28. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Buy or Sell Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade News Corporation (NWSA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links