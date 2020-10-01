Search
Buy or Sell Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Nicola Day

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $170.45. The company’s stock price has collected 10.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 18 hours ago that Podcast: Beyond Meat Rallies 9.5% After Expansion of Walmart Distribution Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ :BYND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Beyond Meat Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.74, which is -$42.32 below the current price. BYND currently public float of 54.58M and currently shorts hold a 12.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYND was 4.77M shares.

BYND’s Market Performance

BYND stocks went up by 10.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.24% and a quarterly performance of 17.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.92% for Beyond Meat Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.66% for BYND stocks with a simple moving average of 45.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $122 based on the research report published on September 18th of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to BYND, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on August 31st of the current year.

BYND Trading at 23.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +22.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND rose by +10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.38. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc. saw 119.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Goldman Seth, who sale 127,500 shares at the price of $144.81 back on Sep 21. After this action, Goldman Seth now owns 178,659 shares of Beyond Meat Inc., valued at $18,463,668 using the latest closing price.

Muth Charles, the Chief Growth Officer of Beyond Meat Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $125.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Muth Charles is holding 201,595 shares at $1,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +1.47 for the present operating margin
  • +32.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc. stands at -4.18. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.86. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), the company’s capital structure generated 8.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.44. Total debt to assets is 6.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.89M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.46.

