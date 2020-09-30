Search
Workday Inc. (WDAY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Ethane Eddington

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $248.75. The company’s stock price has collected 4.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that Workday Global CFO Survey: Finance Digital Transformation is a Key Indicator of Business Agility

Is It Worth Investing in Workday Inc. (NASDAQ :WDAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WDAY is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Workday Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $243.88, which is $20.53 above the current price. WDAY currently public float of 175.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDAY was 1.92M shares.

WDAY’s Market Performance

WDAY stocks went up by 4.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.47% and a quarterly performance of 17.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Workday Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.18% for WDAY stocks with a simple moving average of 26.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDAY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WDAY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WDAY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $240 based on the research report published on August 28th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDAY reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for WDAY stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 28th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to WDAY, setting the target price at $227 in the report published on August 28th of the current year.

WDAY Trading at 10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDAY rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.02. In addition, Workday Inc. saw 34.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDAY starting from Fernandez Gomez Luciano, who sale 7,344 shares at the price of $208.05 back on Sep 15. After this action, Fernandez Gomez Luciano now owns 241,515 shares of Workday Inc., valued at $1,527,922 using the latest closing price.

DUFFIELD DAVID A, the Director of Workday Inc., sale 78,750 shares at $208.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that DUFFIELD DAVID A is holding 78,750 shares at $16,391,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -14.04 for the present operating margin
  • +70.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workday Inc. stands at -13.27. The total capital return value is set at -14.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.40. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Workday Inc. (WDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 63.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.70. Total debt to assets is 23.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

