Search
Home Business
Business

Why WestRock Company (WRK) Is in Such attractive Condition

by Denise Gardner

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) went down by -2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.39. The company’s stock price has collected -0.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in WestRock Company (NYSE :WRK) Right Now?

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WRK is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for WestRock Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.92, which is $4.25 above the current price. WRK currently public float of 255.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRK was 2.70M shares.

WRK’s Market Performance

WRK stocks went down by -0.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.27% and a quarterly performance of 21.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.22% for WestRock Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.49% for WRK stocks with a simple moving average of 5.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WRK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WRK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRK reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for WRK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to WRK, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 02nd of the current year.

WRK Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +12.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.94. In addition, WestRock Company saw -20.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from Nevels James E, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $32.95 back on Sep 14. After this action, Nevels James E now owns 1,200 shares of WestRock Company, valued at $3,295 using the latest closing price.

Nevels James E, the Director of WestRock Company, purchase 100 shares at $28.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Nevels James E is holding 1,000 shares at $2,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +7.98 for the present operating margin
  • +17.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for WestRock Company stands at +4.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on WestRock Company (WRK), the company’s capital structure generated 86.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.30. Total debt to assets is 33.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 646.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Previous articleA Lesson to Learn: Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)
Next articleInternational Paper Company (IP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Related Articles

Trending

Here’s How Your Trade NYMT Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.96. The...
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST)

Nicola Day - 0
Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.30. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Here’s How Your Trade NYMT Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.96. The...
View Post
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST)

Nicola Day - 0
Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.30. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) went up by 4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for General Mills Inc. (GIS)

Denise Gardner - 0
General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.96. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.36. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Can Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) went up by 5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC)

Melissa Arnold - 0
IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) went up by 9.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) went up by 4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy AMETEK Inc. (AME)?

Nicola Day - 0
AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.94. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) went up by 2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.48. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) went down by -2.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $664.64. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST)

Nicola Day - 0
Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Wall Street Praises CMS After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.17. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Brown & Brown Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.69. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Evercore Inc. (EVR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) went up by 0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.11. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade LZB Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) went up by 3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.48. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links