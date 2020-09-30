Why Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.58. The company’s stock price has collected -1.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE :DHY) Right Now?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.14 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of DHY was 1.38M shares.

DHY’s Market Performance

DHY stocks went down by -1.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.87% and a quarterly performance of 7.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.73% for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.48% for DHY stocks with a simple moving average of 1.46% for the last 200 days.

DHY Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHY fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. saw -14.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.