Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Ethane Eddington

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/26/20 that These cheap stocks could see huge gains during a vaccine-driven economic rebound

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ :WDC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WDC is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Western Digital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.94, which is $12.61 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of WDC was 5.99M shares.

WDC’s Market Performance

WDC stocks went up by 7.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.91% and a quarterly performance of -10.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Western Digital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.27% for WDC stocks with a simple moving average of -17.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $62 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to WDC, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

WDC Trading at 1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC rose by +7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.76. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw -38.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Sundberg Lori S, who sale 1,300 shares at the price of $45.66 back on Jun 03. After this action, Sundberg Lori S now owns 44,322 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $59,352 using the latest closing price.

CORDANO MICHAEL D, the President and COO of Western Digital Corporation, sale 200 shares at $70.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that CORDANO MICHAEL D is holding 236,897 shares at $14,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +3.26 for the present operating margin
  • +23.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corporation stands at -1.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.27. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Western Digital Corporation (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 102.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.69. Total debt to assets is 38.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 742.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Previous articleThe Chart for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleBuy or Sell Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Related Articles

Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Nicola Day - 0
Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) went down by -2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.56. The company’s stock...
Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) went up by 4.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.13. Press Release reported...
Hot Stocks

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.00. The...

Latest Posts

Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Nicola Day - 0
Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) went down by -2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.56. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) went up by 4.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.13. Press Release reported...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.00. The...
View Post
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.54. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went up by 2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.00. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.84. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.53. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Nicola Day - 0
Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) went down by -2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went up by 2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Can Mattel Inc. (MAT) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.83. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Why VMware Inc. (VMW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $173.37. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) went up by 1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.06. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.54. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $363.67. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Danaher Corporation (DHR) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) went up by 0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $211.33. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.24. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) went up by 10.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.46. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links