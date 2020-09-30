We Analyzed the Future Direction of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT), Here is What We Found

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s stock price has collected 2.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Rackspace Technology Makes Significant Investment in Extending its VMware Multicloud Solutions

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :RXT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Rackspace Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.67. RXT currently public float of 36.47M and currently shorts hold a 13.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXT was 4.06M shares.

RXT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.41% for Rackspace Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.63% for RXT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $29 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for RXT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RXT, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on August 31st of the current year.

RXT Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT rose by +2.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.89. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc. saw 15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.93 for the present operating margin

+41.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc. stands at -4.20. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.99.

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated 491.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.09. Total debt to assets is 70.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 475.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 161.70M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.