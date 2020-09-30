Search
We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK), Here is What We Found

by Nicola Day

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.53. The company’s stock price has collected 3.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that Mitek partners with Nova Credit to help immigrants establish U.S. credit in minutes, not years

Is It Worth Investing in Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MITK) Right Now?

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 87.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MITK is at 0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Mitek Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.13, which is -$0.88 below the current price. MITK currently public float of 39.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MITK was 469.79K shares.

MITK’s Market Performance

MITK stocks went up by 3.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.28% and a quarterly performance of 35.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.00% for Mitek Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.51% for MITK stocks with a simple moving average of 37.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MITK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITK stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MITK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MITK in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $12 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2020.

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MITK reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for MITK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to MITK, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

MITK Trading at 11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITK rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.35. In addition, Mitek Systems Inc. saw 70.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITK starting from Gray Jason, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $11.80 back on Sep 11. After this action, Gray Jason now owns 119,072 shares of Mitek Systems Inc., valued at $118,000 using the latest closing price.

AULET WILLIAM K, the Director of Mitek Systems Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $11.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that AULET WILLIAM K is holding 91,693 shares at $460,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.90 for the present operating margin
  • +84.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mitek Systems Inc. stands at -0.86. The total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.27M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

