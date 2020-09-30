Wall Street Praises AMCX After Recent Earnings Report

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.94. The company’s stock price has collected 0.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in General Motors, AMC Networks, FedEx Corp, Draftkings, or Apple?

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :AMCX) Right Now?

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMCX is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for AMC Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.71, which is $1.35 above the current price. AMCX currently public float of 38.47M and currently shorts hold a 28.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMCX was 1.11M shares.

AMCX’s Market Performance

AMCX stocks went up by 0.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.11% and a quarterly performance of 5.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for AMC Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.50% for AMCX stocks with a simple moving average of -14.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCX stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for AMCX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMCX in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $29 based on the research report published on August 07th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMCX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for AMCX stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMCX, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

AMCX Trading at 2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCX rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.33. In addition, AMC Networks Inc. saw -37.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.59 for the present operating margin

+48.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Networks Inc. stands at +12.43. The total capital return value is set at 20.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.36. Equity return is now at value 30.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), the company’s capital structure generated 501.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.38. Total debt to assets is 59.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 488.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 402.66M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.