The Chart for Polaris Inc. (PII) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.30. The company’s stock price has collected 0.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that Barron’s Daily: Electric Vehicles Are Taking Over Everything

Is It Worth Investing in Polaris Inc. (NYSE :PII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PII is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Polaris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.92, which is $0.94 above the current price. PII currently public float of 57.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PII was 771.05K shares.

PII’s Market Performance

PII stocks went up by 0.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.40% and a quarterly performance of -1.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Polaris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.06% for PII stocks with a simple moving average of 5.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PII stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PII in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $120 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2020.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PII reach a price target of $128, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for PII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to PII, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on May 29th of the current year.

PII Trading at -8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PII rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.70. In addition, Polaris Inc. saw -10.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PII starting from Wine Scott W., who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $108.23 back on Aug 11. After this action, Wine Scott W. now owns 374,355 shares of Polaris Inc., valued at $9,740,543 using the latest closing price.

Williams James P, the SVP-CHRO of Polaris Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $107.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Williams James P is holding 14,573 shares at $1,498,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.93 for the present operating margin

+23.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polaris Inc. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at 13.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.83. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Polaris Inc. (PII), the company’s capital structure generated 163.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.98. Total debt to assets is 40.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 124.30M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.