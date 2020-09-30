The Chart for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.25. The company’s stock price has collected 2.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Further Update on Third Quarter 2020 Operating Trends

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE :PEB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEB is at 1.62.

The average price from analysts is $12.63, which is $1.65 above the current price. PEB currently public float of 128.85M and currently shorts hold a 8.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEB was 2.26M shares.

PEB’s Market Performance

PEB stocks went up by 2.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.34% and a quarterly performance of -9.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.37% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.73% for PEB stocks with a simple moving average of -20.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PEB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PEB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEB reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for PEB stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to PEB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

PEB Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.90. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw -53.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchase 5,014 shares at the price of $21.47 back on Sep 14. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 21,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $107,649 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman, President and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 12,919 shares at $21.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 15,986 shares at $275,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+17.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at +7.11. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 68.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.70. Total debt to assets is 38.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 163.57M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.62. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.