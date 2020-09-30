Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

The Chart for Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Nicola Day

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that Graf Industrial Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Velodyne and Move to Nasdaq

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE :GRAF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Graf Industrial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GRAF currently public float of 15.76M and currently shorts hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRAF was 1.43M shares.

GRAF’s Market Performance

GRAF stocks went up by 6.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.63% and a quarterly performance of 78.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 147.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.75% for Graf Industrial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.29% for GRAF stocks with a simple moving average of 86.34% for the last 200 days.

GRAF Trading at 24.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.76%, as shares surge +24.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAF rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.06. In addition, Graf Industrial Corp. saw 142.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRAF starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 3,181,052 shares at the price of $17.72 back on Jul 02. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 747,118 shares of Graf Industrial Corp., valued at $56,367,431 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAF

The total capital return value is set at -0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.22. Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Previous articleHere’s Our Rant About Waste Management Inc. (WM)
Next articleConagra Brands Inc. (CAG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Related Articles

Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | salesforce.com inc. (CRM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $284.50. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.98. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $250.46. The...

Latest Posts

Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | salesforce.com inc. (CRM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $284.50. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.98. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $250.46. The...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

Denise Gardner - 0
Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Praises CME After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) went down by -1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $225.36. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.98. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Walmart Inc. (WMT)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) went down by -0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.33. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) went down by -2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.09. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.84. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3552.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

Denise Gardner - 0
Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Can Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went down by -1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.54. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Ventas Inc. (VTR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) went down by -0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.71. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TransEnterix Inc. (AMEX:TRXC) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.18. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $250.46. The...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.27. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.39. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denise Gardner - 0
NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links