Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Just Got Our Attention

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) went down by -5.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.60. The company’s stock price has collected -3.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/15/20 that Starbucks Sales Recovery Has ‘a Ways to Go’ as Pandemic Quiets Cities

Is It Worth Investing in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE :SHAK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHAK is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Shake Shack Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.71, which is -$8.82 below the current price. SHAK currently public float of 30.68M and currently shorts hold a 24.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHAK was 1.33M shares.

SHAK’s Market Performance

SHAK stocks went down by -3.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.78% and a quarterly performance of 22.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Shake Shack Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.20% for SHAK stocks with a simple moving average of 15.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHAK

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to SHAK, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

SHAK Trading at 8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.58. In addition, Shake Shack Inc. saw 8.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Comonte Tara, who sale 2,985 shares at the price of $70.02 back on Sep 10. After this action, Comonte Tara now owns 54,046 shares of Shake Shack Inc., valued at $209,008 using the latest closing price.

Meyer Daniel Harris, the Director of Shake Shack Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $70.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Meyer Daniel Harris is holding 1,149,732 shares at $1,765,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.04 for the present operating margin

+18.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 113.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.25. Total debt to assets is 34.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.45M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.