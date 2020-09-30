Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | salesforce.com inc. (CRM)

by Daisy Galbraith

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $284.50. The company’s stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that MuleSoft Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service and the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

Is It Worth Investing in salesforce.com inc. (NYSE :CRM) Right Now?

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 634.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRM is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 34 analysts out of 42 who provided ratings for salesforce.com inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $272.00, which is $25.97 above the current price. CRM currently public float of 874.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRM was 7.78M shares.

CRM’s Market Performance

CRM stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.72% and a quarterly performance of 32.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.92% for salesforce.com inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.51% for CRM stocks with a simple moving average of 34.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRM stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CRM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRM in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $250 based on the research report published on August 26th of the current year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRM reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $250. The rating they have provided for CRM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 26th, 2020.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CRM, setting the target price at $287 in the report published on August 26th of the current year.

CRM Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRM fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.99. In addition, salesforce.com inc. saw 52.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRM starting from Harris Parker, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $246.46 back on Sep 29. After this action, Harris Parker now owns 63,133 shares of salesforce.com inc., valued at $1,232,301 using the latest closing price.

Benioff Marc, the Chair of the Board & CEO of salesforce.com inc., sale 15,000 shares at $246.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Benioff Marc is holding 29,383,241 shares at $3,697,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +2.94 for the present operating margin
  • +68.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for salesforce.com inc. stands at +0.74. The total capital return value is set at 1.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.43. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on salesforce.com inc. (CRM), the company’s capital structure generated 18.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.58. Total debt to assets is 11.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.08B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

