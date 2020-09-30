Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

by Ethane Eddington

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $275.03. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Palo Alto Networks Positioned as a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE :PANW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PANW is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $297.44, which is $46.77 above the current price. PANW currently public float of 94.21M and currently shorts hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PANW was 1.22M shares.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.21% and a quarterly performance of 7.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Palo Alto Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.99% for PANW stocks with a simple moving average of 10.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $305 based on the research report published on August 21st of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $325. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to PANW, setting the target price at $328 in the report published on August 20th of the current year.

PANW Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $243.53. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Klarich Lee, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $247.58 back on Sep 15. After this action, Klarich Lee now owns 285,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $1,733,053 using the latest closing price.

Singh Amit K., the President of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 1,378 shares at $235.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04, which means that Singh Amit K. is holding 103,837 shares at $323,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -5.34 for the present operating margin
  • +63.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -7.83. The total capital return value is set at -4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.08. Equity return is now at value -21.50, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 315.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.95. Total debt to assets is 38.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 310.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 138.90M with total debt to EBITDA at 9.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

