Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) went up by 7.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.15. The company’s stock price has collected 12.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/20 that Axonics(R) Provides Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings

Is It Worth Investing in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AXNX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.75, which is $3.46 above the current price. AXNX currently public float of 30.54M and currently shorts hold a 18.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXNX was 540.98K shares.

AXNX’s Market Performance

AXNX stocks went up by 12.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.30% and a quarterly performance of 40.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.10% for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.60% for AXNX stocks with a simple moving average of 42.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXNX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AXNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXNX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $52 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXNX reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for AXNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 07th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to AXNX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

AXNX Trading at 17.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.80% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +16.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXNX rose by +12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.56. In addition, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. saw 77.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXNX starting from Tammenoms Bakker Juliet, who sale 9,167 shares at the price of $42.67 back on Sep 18. After this action, Tammenoms Bakker Juliet now owns 3,500 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., valued at $391,119 using the latest closing price.

Ford Alfred J Jr, the Chief Commercial Officer of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $40.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Ford Alfred J Jr is holding 0 shares at $1,408,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-597.68 for the present operating margin

+53.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stands at -578.40. The total capital return value is set at -44.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.77. Equity return is now at value -44.10, with -36.00 for asset returns.

Based on Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX), the company’s capital structure generated 13.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.18. Total debt to assets is 11.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.59.