Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

by Daisy Galbraith

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went up by 2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s stock price has collected 5.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Advanced Micro Devices, Bank of America, Ford, Solaredge Technologies, or Caterpillar?

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 162.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 20 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.32, which is -$3.28 below the current price. AMD currently public float of 1.17B and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 61.44M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went up by 5.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.42% and a quarterly performance of 55.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 182.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.06% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of 42.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AMD, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on August 04th of the current year.

AMD Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.67. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 78.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Papermaster Mark D, who sale 43,000 shares at the price of $77.22 back on Sep 15. After this action, Papermaster Mark D now owns 1,422,329 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $3,320,442 using the latest closing price.

Su Lisa T, the President & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $81.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Su Lisa T is holding 2,707,040 shares at $12,161,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +8.75 for the present operating margin
  • +42.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.07. The total capital return value is set at 19.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.58. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.48. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 255.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

