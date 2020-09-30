Is Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) a Keeper?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) went up by 2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.06. The company’s stock price has collected 7.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that Tradeweb Announces Expansion of Mortgage Trading Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ :TW) Right Now?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Tradeweb Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.96, which is -$0.07 below the current price. TW currently public float of 90.59M and currently shorts hold a 5.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TW was 860.17K shares.

TW’s Market Performance

TW stocks went up by 7.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.63% and a quarterly performance of -0.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Tradeweb Markets Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.39% for TW stocks with a simple moving average of 10.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $60 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TW, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

TW Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.58. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw 25.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Bruni Enrico, who sale 11,874 shares at the price of $57.47 back on Sep 29. After this action, Bruni Enrico now owns 102,301 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $682,389 using the latest closing price.

Bruni Enrico, the Managing Director, Europe/Asia of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 3,126 shares at $57.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Bruni Enrico is holding 102,301 shares at $178,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +10.80. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.10. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.91. Total debt to assets is 0.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 93.56M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.