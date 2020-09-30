Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for American Tower Corporation (REIT)?

by Daisy Galbraith

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s stock price has collected -0.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that American Tower Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE :AMT) Right Now?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMT is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for American Tower Corporation (REIT) declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $283.24, which is $43.12 above the current price. AMT currently public float of 442.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMT was 1.59M shares.

AMT’s Market Performance

AMT stocks went down by -0.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.79% and a quarterly performance of -7.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for American Tower Corporation (REIT). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.28% for AMT stocks with a simple moving average of -1.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $296 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to AMT, setting the target price at $287 in the report published on June 05th of the current year.

AMT Trading at -4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $247.81. In addition, American Tower Corporation (REIT) saw 4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from HORMATS ROBERT D, who sale 100 shares at the price of $243.38 back on Sep 21. After this action, HORMATS ROBERT D now owns 6,159 shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT), valued at $24,338 using the latest closing price.

Sharma Amit, the EVP, Asia of American Tower Corporation (REIT), sale 18,440 shares at $258.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that Sharma Amit is holding 213,721 shares at $4,774,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +27.05 for the present operating margin
  • +47.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corporation (REIT) stands at +24.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.69. Equity return is now at value 43.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT), the company’s capital structure generated 614.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.00. Total debt to assets is 72.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 546.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.41B with total debt to EBITDA at 5.18. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Previous articleJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer
Next articleCan Cigna Corporation (CI) Remain Competitive?

Related Articles

Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade UDR Inc. (UDR)

Denise Gardner - 0
UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) went down by -2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade KMI Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.58. The company’s stock...
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.22. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade UDR Inc. (UDR)

Denise Gardner - 0
UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) went down by -2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade KMI Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.58. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.22. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Discovery Inc. (DISCK)

Nicola Day - 0
Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.20. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.64. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade KMI Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.24. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.87. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Box Inc. (BOX) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) went down by -1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Discovery Inc. (DISCK)

Nicola Day - 0
Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.20. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels HIG After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.75....
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.85. The...
Read more
Business

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Bloomin' Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) went down by -3.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.22. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG)

Ethane Eddington - 0
The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.20....
Read more
Companies

Can Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.63. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) went down by -3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.94. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

Nicola Day - 0
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) went down by -1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of...
Read more

Quick Links