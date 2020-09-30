Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for American Tower Corporation (REIT)?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s stock price has collected -0.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that American Tower Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE :AMT) Right Now?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMT is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for American Tower Corporation (REIT) declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $283.24, which is $43.12 above the current price. AMT currently public float of 442.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMT was 1.59M shares.

AMT’s Market Performance

AMT stocks went down by -0.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.79% and a quarterly performance of -7.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for American Tower Corporation (REIT). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.28% for AMT stocks with a simple moving average of -1.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $296 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to AMT, setting the target price at $287 in the report published on June 05th of the current year.

AMT Trading at -4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $247.81. In addition, American Tower Corporation (REIT) saw 4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from HORMATS ROBERT D, who sale 100 shares at the price of $243.38 back on Sep 21. After this action, HORMATS ROBERT D now owns 6,159 shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT), valued at $24,338 using the latest closing price.

Sharma Amit, the EVP, Asia of American Tower Corporation (REIT), sale 18,440 shares at $258.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that Sharma Amit is holding 213,721 shares at $4,774,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.05 for the present operating margin

+47.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corporation (REIT) stands at +24.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.69. Equity return is now at value 43.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT), the company’s capital structure generated 614.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.00. Total debt to assets is 72.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 546.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.41B with total debt to EBITDA at 5.18. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.