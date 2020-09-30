Is Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) a Keeper?

Pfenex Inc. (AMEX:PFNX) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Subscribers: Disregard: Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG), GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA), Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM), National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC), Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX), Spring Bank Pharmaceutica

Is It Worth Investing in Pfenex Inc. (AMEX :PFNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFNX is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Pfenex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67, which is $0.24 above the current price. PFNX currently public float of 31.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFNX was 666.33K shares.

PFNX’s Market Performance

PFNX stocks went down by -0.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.67% and a quarterly performance of 52.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.02% for Pfenex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.47% for PFNX stocks with a simple moving average of 30.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFNX

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFNX reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for PFNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PFNX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

PFNX Trading at 15.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.76%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFNX fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.71. In addition, Pfenex Inc. saw 16.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.64 for the present operating margin

+87.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pfenex Inc. stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55. Equity return is now at value -11.40, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Pfenex Inc. (PFNX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.05. Total debt to assets is 4.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.80.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.86M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.60.